Four Israeli Settlers Killed in Stabbing Operation by Palestinian Freedom Fighter

Jerusalem, MINA – Hebrew media announced the killing of four Israeli settlers and the injury of two others, in a run-down and stabbing operation carried out by a Palestinian freedom fighter in the occupied city of Beersheba, this evening, Tuesday.

It reported that the Palestinian youth was shot, which led to his death.

The occupation forces claimed that there was a partner in the stabbing attack and that searches were being conducted for him.

Hebrew reports indicated that the perpetrator of the attack was Muhammad Ghaleb Abu Al-Qia’an, 34 years old, from the village of Hura in the occupied Negev.

The Hebrew newspaper Maariv said that the Prime Minister of the occupation government, the Minister of Internal Security and the Inspector General of Police held a security consultation session in the meantime.

The military correspondent of the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth, Yossi Yehoshua, said, “There is a state of sharp confusion within the security establishment, which failed to assess the situation before Ramadan, so the security efforts focused on Jerusalem and the West Bank only, and they forgot that the Palestinians always surprise us from where we do not expect.”

He pointed out that “the perpetrator was arrested for several months because of his activity, and it seems that there has been a catastrophic security failure in the security follow-up.” (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)