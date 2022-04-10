For the Seventh Night, Israeli Police Prevent Palestinians Celebrating Ramadan in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – For the seventh night in a row and since the start of the Muslim fast month of Ramadan last Saturday, Israeli police use brutal force to prevent Palestinians from celebrating Ramadan nights at the Damascus Gate plaza in Jerusalem.

Witnesses said that club-yielding police attacked Palestinians gathering near and around Damascus Gate, one of the main gates to Jerusalem’s Old City, using excessive force against them, detaining some and injuring others, Wafa reports.

The police, some of them in civilian clothes, rush and jump the Palestinians, regardless of their age, and force them to leave the area.

Two people were injured, according to Palestinian medics, one of them taken to hospital with an eye injury from a rubber bullet. Two were also detained.

Palestinians traditionally hang around Damascus Gate after the night prayers at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. However, Israeli police prevent them from enjoying their evenings in that area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)