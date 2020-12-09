For the First Time, Foreign Umrah Pilgrims Alight in Medina

Medina, MINA – For the first time during the implementation of the Umrah service during the pandemic, Medina became the first destination for the congregation. As 135 of this first batch of Umrah pilgrims came from Indonesia.

The first time this is done by the Kingdom after months of postponing the entry of all people outside the Kingdom, as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

As 135 Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia arrived at the accommodation location in Media on Monday local time. At this inn, worshipers will carry out isolation procedures for three days to ensure their safety. Al Arabiya reported it on Tuesday.

According to the protocol announced by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the entry of visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque will be strictly regulated. As 135 Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia are expected to spend several days before heading to the holy site in Makkah to perform their Umrah pilgrimage.

The Prophet’s Mosque in Medina will be open to the public from 31 May. This policy is part of the government’s plan to ease restrictions, in dealing with the spread of the Covid-19 virus and reopening the Kingdom.

Previously, the Kingdom set a policy of carrying out a total lockdown, or 24 hours, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

Under the third phase of re-performing the Umrah pilgrimage, the Kingdom allowed 20,000 Umrah pilgrims and 60,000 worshipers to pray into the Two Holy Mosques. Tens of thousands of these worshipers came from within and outside the country. (T/RE1)

