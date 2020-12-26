Football Association Condemns Israel’s Targeting of A Sports Club in Gaza 

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Football Association (PFA), headed by Jibril Rajoub, condemned the Israeli targeting and bombing of the headquarters and stadium of al-Tuffah Sports Club in al-Tuffah neighborhood in the east of Gaza City. Wafa reported.

Rajoub stressed In a statement that the Israeli occupation’s insistence on violating all Olympic and international sports charters without any moral or human deterrence, calling on all regional, continental and international sports organizations, federations, and institutions to denounce these practices and oblige Israel to implement the International Olympic Charter and relevant laws, and to provide the Palestinian people with protection against Israel’s daily repressive measures.

Al-Tuffah Sports Club facilities and its grass field were severely damaged as a result of the bombing attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation planes on Saturday at dawn in Gaza City.

Israel claimed the attacks came after two missiles were fired from Gaza and fell in open areas in southern Israel without causing any damage or injury. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)