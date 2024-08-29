Select Language

Four Civilians Killed by Israeli Bombing in Rafah

Large areas of the Nuseirat camp were left in ruins on 18 April 2024 after Israeli occupation forces bombing the area [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinians were killed on Thursday afternoon in Israeli bombing of Al-Mashrou’ area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now surged to 40,602, medical sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Sources added that at least 93,855 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 86 people were killed and 77 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.

The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

