Floods Hit South Sulawesi, 66 Villages in 14 Subdistricts Affected

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Floods have struck Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, since Thursday, submerging 66 villages across 14 subdistricts and leaving one person reported missing. 

Abdul Muhari, Head of the Data, Information, and Communication Center for Disaster Management at BNPB, stated that joint search and rescue teams are still searching for the missing victim as of Wednesday. Additionally, the evacuation of affected residents is ongoing. As of Thursday, water levels had begun to recede in some areas. 

“A total of 178,083 residents have been affected, while the Maros Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) is still assessing conditions at the flood sites,” said Abdul in a written statement received by MINA on Friday.

Floods also hit Makassar City on Thursday, with water levels ranging from 30 to 300 cm. The incident submerged 10 urban villages across 4 subdistricts, forcing 1,052 households (KK) or 3,903 individuals to evacuate to 43 shelter points.

Meanwhile, a landslide in Gattareng Toa Village, Marioriwawo Subdistrict, Soppeng Regency, on Monday, has been successfully handled by the local BPBD. A joint team has cleared the landslide debris, and road access has returned to normal since Thursday. The latest data shows that seven houses suffered severe damage. 

Strong winds also struck Takalar Regency on Sunday, causing severe damage to one house and moderate damage to 11 others. In Parenreng Village, Segeri Subdistrict, Pangkajene Regency, strong winds damaged 26 houses. Residents have begun repairing the affected homes, and no casualties were reported in the incident. 

BPBD and joint teams continue to carry out emergency operations across all affected areas in South Sulawesi.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

