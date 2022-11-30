Five Palestinians Died Due to Israeli Bullets in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – As many as five Palestinians were killed on Tuesday due to bullets fired by the Israeli occupation forces.

According to the monitoring of the Palestine Information Center, two young brothers named Jawad Abd and Dhafer Al-Rimawi, died in Ramallah, in the early hours of Tuesday, during clashes with Israeli occupation forces in the town of Kafr Ein, northwest of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, the young Palestinian Mufid Muhammad Zaatout died as a result of his injuries from a bullet fired by the Israeli occupation forces during clashes in the city of Beit Amr.

Hours after the deaths of the three youths, local Palestinian sources reported that a Palestinian youth was killed after carrying out an act of resistance east of Ramallah, which injured an Israeli occupation soldier.

According to local sources, the young man who carried out the action was Rani Abu Ali (45 years), from Beitunia, he is married and has 5 children.

On Wednesday night, Palestinian youth Raed Al-Na’asan was shot dead by Israeli troops. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced that a Palestinian youth died after he was shot in the chest by Israeli occupation soldiers in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah. (T/RE1)

