Select Language

Latest
-315 min. agoFive Israeli Missiles Strike Hamas Resistance Site
-313 min. agoA Strong Quake 6.6-Magnitude Rocks the Philippines
7 hours agoIsrael PM: Suspension of Annexation Plan As the US Request
7 hours agoIndonesia to Implement Military Education for College Students
8 hours agoKushner: Opening Al-Aqsa for All Muslims to Ease Tensions with Israel
Slideshow

Five Israeli Missiles Strike Hamas Resistance Site

Gaza, MINA – Occupation warplanes carried out several attacks on Tuesday night in the Gaza Strip.

The Shehab correspondent quoted by MINA reported that Israeli warplanes raided the Ubaidah resistance site in the Al-Zaitoun neighborhood, with five missiles from Al-Harbi and two reconnaissance planes.

The Israeli military spokesman said their troops and Israeli military aircraft had recently attacked targets of the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, there is no information regarding the consequences of the attack.

In addition, to date, incendiary balloons originating from the Gaza Mujahid are still being launched and since Tuesday, there have been 51 fires in the occupied territories. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news