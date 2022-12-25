FIFA Appoints Palestinian Referee Heba Saadia To Lead the 2023 Women’s World Cup Match

Zurich, MINA – The International Football Federation (FIFA) has appointed an international referee from Palestine Heba Saadia to participate in the Women’s World Championship in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

This is the first time that a Palestinian referee has participated in an umpire match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported on Saturday.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand is the first in the history of the tournament to be co-hosted by two nations.

In addition, this women’s world soccer tournament is also being held for the first time in the southern hemisphere and the first to include 32 teams.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)