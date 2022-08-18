Families of Political Palestinian Detainees to Participate in Stand West Bank Next Saturday

Gaza, MINA – The families of political Palestinian detainees in the occupied West Bank to participate in the weekly stand of solidarity with their sons detained in the prisons of the Palestinian Authority next Saturday, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine.

The families indicated that the vigil will be held next Saturday, August 20, at half past five in the afternoon, in the center of Ramallah.

They emphasized that the aim of the stand was to demand the release of their unjustly detained sons in the prison cells of the Palestinian Authority’s security services without any charges.

The services of the Palestinian Authority continue their pursuit and violations against Palestinian citizens in the occupied West Bank, and the arrest of more than 25 Palestinian citizens on the basis of their political affiliation, including freed prisoners, journalists, lawyers and activists.

Families of political detainees are on hunger strike for the fourth consecutive day, in an escalating step towards the kidnapping of their children in the Jericho slaughterhouse more than 70 days ago.

The Committee of the Families of Political Detainees in the West Bank documented 263 violations carried out by the PA services during the month of July, including 73 arrests, 16 summonses, and 19 assaults and beatings. (T/ri/RE1)

