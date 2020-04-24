EU Reiterates Not to Recognize Israeli Occupation in Palestine

Al-Quds, MINA – The European Union reiterated that it would not recognize Israeli occupation of Palestinian land that it has occupied since 1967.

“The attitude of European Union regarding the status of Palestinian territories occupied by Israel in 1967 has not changed, that attitude is in line with international law and the UN Security Council resolutions,” said Josip Borrell, European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy.

Borrell also stressed the European Union does not recognize Israeli occupation of the West Bank. Thus quoted by from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Friday, April 24.

“Annexation in any part of the West Bank is a serious violation of international law,” said the EU official.

He stressed the European Union will continue to monitor the situation and its impacts more broadly, and will act accordingly.

On Monday, Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz signed an agreement to form an emergency unity government, each of which would rotate leadership, with Netanyahu starting first for 18 months.

The agreement includes a bill to annex the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank in early July.

Palestinian predictions show that Israel’s annexation will reach more than 30 percent of the occupied West Bank. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)