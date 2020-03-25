EU Provides 82 Million Euros in Support of Palestinian Refugees Education

Jerusalem, MINA – The European Union (EU) provides 82 million Euros to the UN Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in supporting education for Palestinian refugees.

“By providing funds worth 82 million Euros by 2020, the European Union will enable UNRWA to continue to provide access to education for 532,000 Palestinian refugee children, health care for more than 3.5 million patients and assistance for more than 250,000 vulnerable Palestinian refugees. in the West Bank, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, “the EU said in a statement issued on Tuesday, thus quoted from Wafa News Agency.

“Our annual disbursement of support comes at a very critical time because it is preparing and responding to the corona virus outbreak,” he added.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said finding a fair, agreed and realistic solution for Palestinian refugees was one of the internationally agreed parameters for the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Our support for UNRWA is therefore not only our humanitarian duty. It also helps maintain the prospect of sustainable peace between Israel and Palestine, which, for the EU, can only be achieved through a negotiated two-state solution, ” EU said.

Meanwhile, EU Commissioner for Environment and Expansion Olivér Várhely said, the EU maintained its support for the delivery of essential UNRWA services to Palestinian refugees.

“This will contribute to stability throughout the region. “We have paid all our support for 2020 which enables the institution to plan ahead and fulfill its obligations, especially important in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Olivér added other aid donors are still running and Will ensure proper and sound financial management from EU support, an important element of EU’s contribution in the future.

“For this purpose, we work closely with UNRWA on internal reforms to help meet the needs of the Palestinian refugee population in the most effective way and ensure UNRWA focuses on essential services,” the statement added.

The EU is the main provider of assistance to UNRWA. Together with EU Member States, the total amount given to UNRWA in 2019 is 520 million Euros, representing around 60 percent of the organization’s total budget. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)