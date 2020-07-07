EU Ministers to Stop Visiting Israel if Annexation Continues

Jerusalem, MINA – The European Union (EU) has discussed action if Israel continues annexation which could include terminating the foreign minister’s visit to Israel, stopping sending students and canceling scientific scholarships in Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday (5/7) warned that annexation could cause Israel’s relations with Jordan and the EU to deteriorate, Arab48 reports.

In a conference held by the Israeli Hebrew newspaper Maariv, Ashkenazi said: “We recommend listening to political, legal and security evaluations before making any decision about annexation.”

He also warned about deteriorating Israeli relations with Jordan and the EU, he suggested that everything must be done through talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set July 1 as the date to begin the annexation of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley, but this has been postponed because no agreement can be made about efforts with US officials.

Palestinians believe that if Israel’s plan is carried out it will make the occupied state illegally seize 30 percent of the West Bank.

In response the statement, Palestine said that they were no longer bound by the agreements agreed with Israel. (T/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)