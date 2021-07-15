EU: Israel Displaces 595 Palestinians Since Beginning of 2021

Brussels, MINA – The European Union (EU) announced on Tuesday that Israel had displaced 595 Palestinians, including 320 children, since the beginning of 2021, representing an increase of 50 per cent compared to last year.

The EU Mission in Jerusalem issued the remarks on its official Twitter account, explaining that in the last demolition on 7 July in Humsa, in the northern Jordan Valley, as many as 42 people, including 24 children, had been displaced and remain in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

According to the statement, in the past two days, three Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, including Silwan, had been forced to demolish their homes, MEMO reported.

The EU called on Israel to halt all demolitions in the occupied Palestinian territories, adding that such activities are cruel and illegal under international law and must cease.

A report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on 8 July revealed that Israel had demolished at least 421 Palestinian-owned structures since the beginning of the year.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)