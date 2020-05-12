EU Expected to Give Sanctions for Israel

Jerusalem, MINA – The European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Commission is expected to review legal steps against Israel if the occupying state continues its plans to annex the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Israeli newspaper Hayom said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is the one who pushed for the sanctions. Borrell is a Spanish diplomat known for his enmity towards Israel.

“The EU Charter states that all major foreign policy decisions can only be made through consensus among 27 bloc member countries. Therefore, it is believed that Israeli allies in the EU – Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic will block major acts of punishment which maybe try to promote Borrell, “the newspaper pointed out.

At present, Sweden, Ireland and Luxembourg are pushing for the strongest response, which is to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which regulates relations between the two countries.

Other potential actions will exclude Israel from Horizon Europe, an ambitious EU research and innovation framework that is scheduled to run between 2021 and 2027, according to the newspaper.

“The third scenario, the European Union might withdraw from the open sky agreement with Israel, which has not yet been ratified,” the newspaper stated its belief, adding that such a scenario would lead to a significant economic impact on Israel.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the matter in their next meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)