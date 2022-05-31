EU Agrees to Ban Most Russia Oil Imports: Official

Brussels, MINA – The president of the European Council has announced an agreement among EU countries to ban most Russian oil imports to the 27-nation bloc, Al Jazeera reported it on Tuesday.

“This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

It remains unclear when the ban will go into effect or whether countries dit dependent on Russian energy exports, which previously opposed the embargo, will be exempt from the measure.

The ban would be part of a sixth EU sanction package against Moscow that Kyiv had been seeking.

Michel said the measures also include blocking Russia’s largest bank Sberbank from the SWIFT financial messaging service, banning three Russian state-owned broadcasters and sanctions against individuals responsible for war crimes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)