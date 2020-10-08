Emir of Kuwait Appoints Sheikh Meshal as Crown Prince

Kuwait, MINA – Kuwait’s new emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chose his father’s one-brother, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Sabah, 80, as crown prince, a man with long extensive government, military, and intelligence experience.

Sheikh Meshal was appointed on Wednesday as the emir’s choice of crown prince status, who is “blessed by the Al-Sabah family,” according to Kuwaiti state media, The New Arab reported.

Two senior members of the Al-Sabah family were quick to pledge their loyalty to Sheikh Meshal, although his appointment still needs to be formally ratified by the Kuwaiti parliament, Al Jazeera reported.

Sheikh Meshal is Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard, having previously overseen the country’s intelligence agency who also has experience in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He was known as a humble and respected aristocrat. He is also known as the “greatest enemy” of cronyism.

“The focus of its work is on security, justice and other domestic issues,” said Kuwaiti political scientist and former UN envoy Ghanim Alnajjar.

It was reported that the 80-year-old Crown Prince had previously rejected senior posts.

The Kuwaiti parliament can ratify Emir Nawaf’s choice as crown prince, Thursday.

The late Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah died on September 29 in the US.

His half brother, Sheikh Nawaf, was sworn in as the new emir on September 30, marking a new chapter for the oil-rich Gulf state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)