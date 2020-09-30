Emir of Kuwait Al-Sabah Passed Way

Kuwait City, MNA – Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah passed away at the age of 91 years on Tuesday, September 29.

“With great sorrow, we all mourn the death of Sheikh al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait,” Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, the minister in charge of royal affairs,” said on television. Al Jazeera reported.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, was appointed emir by the country’s cabinet. The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. According to the Gulf Arab nation’s constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes an emir and takes power after being sworn in in parliament.

Born in 1929, Sheikh al-Sabah is widely regarded as the architect of modern Kuwaiti foreign policy after serving as foreign minister for nearly 40 years between 1963 and 2003. Until he became prime minister.

Since August 2019, Sheikh Sabah has been suffering from an unannounced medical “setback” requiring him to be hospitalized.

In July 2020, he went to the United States after undergoing surgery. An US Air Force C-17 flying hospital transports Sheikh Sabah from Kuwait to Rochester, Minnesota, the home of the superior Mayo Clinic.

Previously, Emir had his appendix removed in 2002, two years after his pacemaker was installed. In 2007, he underwent urinary tract surgery in the US. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)