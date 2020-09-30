Abbas: Emir of Kuwait Passed Away, Palestine Lost A Great Fighting Friend

Ramallah, MINA – The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died on Tuesday causing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to mourn and express his mourning.

Abbas described him as a wise humanitarian leader and a great brother to the Palestinian cause and people. Khobarni reported on Tuesday

Abbas stated that Palestine is mourning the passing of an Arab leader who spent his life serving his people, his nation, and humanity as a whole.

“It stands with our national goals, the side of our Palestinian people, and the just cause of our nation,” Abbas said.

He declared the loss with the death of the Emir of Sabah, the great Arab leader in this sensitive period of history, and “stressed that Palestine supports the State of Kuwait and its people in this grieving state.”

Amiri Diwan in Kuwait announced the death of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday at the age of 91 years. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)