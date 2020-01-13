Embassy in Manila Gives Appeal for All Indonesian Citizens

Manila, MINA – The Indonesian Embassy in Manila, the Philippines has taken steps to anticipate the evacuation plan, in connection with the eruption of Mount Taal on Bantangas, Luzon Island.

The evacuation requests can be submitted to the Local Government Unit, landline 0464143776 or mobile 09173295834 (Ms. Catherine). It is the account of the Indonesian Embassy in Manila on Sunday night.

“We urge all Indonesian citizens to comply with the disaster warning given by the Philippine government,” the announcement said.

The Indonesian Embassy’s hotline number can be contacted +63 9173198470 and during business hours can call +63 2 892 5062 – 68. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)