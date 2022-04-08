Eko Hartono Becomes Indonesian Permanent Representative at the OIC

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia Ambassador Eko Hartono handed over a letter of credence to the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday (7/4/2022). (Photo: OIC-OCI)

Jeddah, MINA – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia Ambassador Eko Hartono handed over a credential letter to the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Secretary General Brahim Taha congratulated Ambassador Eko Hartono on the new assignment as Permanent Representative for the OIC, according to a written statement received by MINA.

This is the first time that Indonesia has placed permanent representatives in the OIC, which was established in 1969 with 57 members.

Ambassador Eko Hartono expressed his appreciation for the good reception from the Secretary General of the OIC and emphasized Indonesia’s determination to continue to play an active role and contribute to various issues and initiatives within the OIC framework.

The two discussed ways to strengthen the relationship between the OIC and the Indonesian government.

Ambassador Eko also emphasized the commitment of the Government of Indonesia to support the rebuilding of Afghanistan through humanitarian assistance and various capacity building programs which mainly focus on children and empowering women.

In addition, he also conveyed the Indonesian government’s desire to follow up on Indonesia’s proposal to host the 16th Islamic Summit Conference (2025), as noted in the Final Communique during the 14th Summit in 2019 in Makkah Al-Mukarromah.

In response, the Secretary General of the OIC welcomed various forms of Indonesia’s support for Afghanistan. He also supported the Indonesian Government’s desire to host the Islamic Summit and encouraged that preparations for candidacy could be coordinated with relevant departments in the OIC.

