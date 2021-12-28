Egypt Hosts Joint Discussions with Palestine and Jordan

Cairo, MINA – Egypt hosted the Palestine-Egypt-Jordan ministerial meeting to discuss the latest developments on the Palestinian issue.

Members of the Central Committee of the Fatah movement, the head of the General Authority for Civil Affairs, Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh, and Egyptian Foreign Ministers Sameh Shoukry and Jordan Ayman Safadi discussed the matter on Monday. Quds Press reported.

The tripartite meeting emphasized the position in favor of the Palestinian people, and the need to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

The trio also discussed regional and international developments, positions on a number of Arab issues, and ways to enhance the framework of Arab cooperation to help Palestine.

During the meeting, the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence, Majed Faraj, mentioned Israel’s daily escalation and violations against the Palestinian people, especially in Jerusalem, and the crimes committed by settlers under the protection of the occupying army in Nablus, Burqa, Bazaria, Sebastia and other places.

“The increase in organized terrorist operations carried out by settlers, with the support and protection of the Israeli government, occurred as a result of official decisions targeting defenseless Palestinians, to undermine the pillars of security and stability in the region,” Faraj said.

The three ministers agreed to continue consultations to achieve the interests of the three countries and their people.

Jordanian media reported the meeting aimed at coordinating positions and visions on how to follow up on the results of the tripartite summit held in Cairo on September 2, 2021. At that time Cairo hosted a summit between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and the President of the Authority, Palestine Mahmoud Abbas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)