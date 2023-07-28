Egypt Condemns Ongoing Israeli Raids into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Cairo, MINA – The Arab Republic of Egypt has strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli government officials and hundreds of extremist elements this morning, and the blocking of Muslim worshipers from exercising their right to access the compound and worship there, WAFA reported.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry stressed that “the successive Israeli raids into Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts to divide it temporally and spatially will not affect its legal and historical status quo, that Al-Aqsa is a purely Islamic endowment and a place of worship for Muslims.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on the Israeli authorities “to immediately stop these provocative and escalatory actions, which only lead to inflaming sentiments and fueling the existing state of tension in the occupied territories.”

It warned of the dangerous consequences of these “irresponsible practices” on the security and stability in the entire region.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)