Dubai Lockdown for Two Weeks

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The Capital City of Qatar, Dubai announces Lockdown for two weeks so that the country can be disinfected at any time to fight the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

There would be “strict restrictions on movement throughout the city and legal action” would be taken against violators. Thus quoted from Dubai News Agency on Monday, April 6.

The rules come into force starting at 8:00 p.m., on Saturday for a period of two weeks.

Supermarkets and pharmacies are allowed to operate normally, delivery of food and medicines certainly take place without interruption.

Extensive medical testing carries out in densely populated areas to stop the spread of the virus and residents are urged to stay at home.

People can go only to buy food, receive health care and be tested for COVID-19 on condition that they wear masks, gloves and maintain social distance. Shopping must be done by just one family member.

Employees in vital sectors are also allowed to leave home at any time to go to work.

Public transportation in Dubai will be suspended but buses and taxis will continue to operate.

Bus transportation will be free during lockdown and 50% discount for taxi users.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi on the same day also extended the temporary closure of commercial centers, shopping centers, theaters, arcades and other entertainment venues until further notice. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)