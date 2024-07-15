Dozens of Palestinians Killed by Israeli Bombing on Various Areas of Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians today, on Monday were killed and others injured in Israeli occupation bombing on various areas of the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local sources said that the occupation artillery fired several shells at the neighborhoods of Tal al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, and al-Sabra in Gaza City,

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets fired at civilians in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of the city.

The occupation warplanes bombed the area of ​​Street 8 in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

The Palestinian Red Crescent crew retrieved the bodies of five people, including three children, killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house belonging to the al-Manaama family in al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery also ate heavy shells at the al-Mughraqa area and the outskirts of the northern Nuseirat refugee camp, and the eastern areas of al-Bureij camp.

Israeli warplanes also fired a missile at a residential apartment in the vicinity of Madras Al-Awda in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, east of the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, without any casualties being reported.

In the city of Rafah, the occupation artillery fired several shells in the western areas of the city. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)