Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Perform Talmudic Rituals in Al-Aqsa Courtyards

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces and police, organizing provocative tours and performing Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, Palinfo reported.

Jerusalem sources reported that about 87 settlers and eight Jewish students stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque squares this morning from al-Maghareba Gate, conducting provocative tours and performing Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque has been a frequent target of Israeli settler attacks, amid Palestinian rejection of Israeli attempts to impose spatial and temporal divisions on it.

Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque have escalated in an unprecedented manner since October 2023, in line with Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

