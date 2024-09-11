Select Language

Despite Safe Zone Designation, Israeli Army Have Killed 217 Palestinians in Al-Mawasi

Rescuers searching the sandy ground for victims and survivors (photo: Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu)
Gaza, MINA – Despite Israel declaring it a “safe area,” effectively promising Palestinians shelter from attacks, the al-Mawasi area, located along the southern Palestinian coastline of the Mediterranean Sea in southwestern Gaza, has suffered five Israeli massacres since May, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli military had designated the area a “safe humanitarian zone.” However, these attacks, which have claimed the lives of at least 217 Palestinians and injured 635 others, have been condemned by international and UN bodies, as well as numerous countries.

This sandy region, devoid of basic living necessities, has become home to about 1.7 million displaced Palestinians seeking shelter from months of Israeli attacks.

Forced to relocate under heavy fire, the majority arrived in al-Mawasi following the Israeli military’s ground operation in Rafah starting on May 6.

The area, stretching 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from Deir al-Balah in the north to Rafah in the south, and just 1 km (0.62 mi) wide, is overcrowded with makeshift tents.

Despite Israeli claims of the area being “safe,” the military has continued to target it with missiles and gunfire, resulting in repeated civilian casualties.

Since beginning its Gaza offensive last October, Israel has followed a pattern of declaring certain areas to be “safe zones,” pushing Palestinians to relocate there, yet still attacking them in the zones or even en route to promised safety. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

