Israeli Airtrikes on Humanitarian Zone in Southern Gaza Kill Eight Civilians

Gaza, MINA – At least eight civilians, including a child, were killed in Israeli strikes on a “humanitarian zone” for displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, medical sources said as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Five people lost their lives when an Israeli drone fired two missiles into a gathering of civilians in al-Mawasi west of Khan Younis, the sources said.

Al-Mawasi was designated by the Israeli army as a “humanitarian zone” for displaced Palestinians amid Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Another Israeli reconnaissance drone hit commercial shops in Sikka neighborhood in central Khan Younis, killing at least three people, including a child, local sources said.

A medical source confirmed that the bodies of eight people were transferred to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after the Israeli attacks.

There was no comment yet from the Israeli army on the report.

Separately, four Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombardment in Tel al-Hawa west of Gaza City, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)