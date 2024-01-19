Death Toll of Palestinian Journalist Killed in Gaza Rises to 119 since 7 October

Gaza, MINA – Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, taking the toll to 119 since 7 October, the government media office said, Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by the media office said Wael Abu Fannouna was killed in Gaza City, but did not provide any further details.

The death toll of Palestinian journalists from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has surpassed the number of reporters killed around the world in 2021 and 2022.

According to local and international data, 109 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021 and 2022, while at least 119 Palestinian journalists were killed in Gaza since 7 October.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 24,620 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 61,830 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)