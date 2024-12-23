Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Surpasses 45,300

Gaza, MINA – At least 58 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,317, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday.

A ministry statement added that some 107,713 others were injured in the ongoing attacks.

“Israeli forces killed 58 people and injured 86 others in five family massacres in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the streets because rescuers cannot reach them,” he added.

Israel has continued its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip October 7 last year despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for immediate genocide. (T/RE1/P2)

