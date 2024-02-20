Death toll in Gaza from Israeli Offensive Jumps to 29,195

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip has jumped to 29,195 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli onslaught enters its 137th day.

Another 69,170 people have been injured so far.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army atrocities across the Gaza Strip left 103 people dead and 142 others injured.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

About 85 per cent of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)