Czech Republic Becomes UNHRC Member Replaces Russia

Washington, MINA – The United Nations General Assembly unanimously voted on Tuesday for the Czech Republic to be a member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) following Russia’s suspension from the agency over its military aggression in Ukraine, Anadolu Agency report.

The Czech Republic received 157 votes cast by UN member states with 23 countries voting to abstain. The Czech Republic is the only candidate, and to be elected the country needs to garner the support of a majority, 97 votes.

Russia was removed from the HRC by the General Assembly in early April by a 93-24 vote which included 58 abstentions.

The vote came after visual evidence emerged to show mass atrocities committed by Russian troops prior to their withdrawal from northern Ukraine, particularly in the outskirts of the capital.

An international investigation is ongoing, but the images appear to depict war crimes committed against civilians with victims who appear to have been shot in the head with their hands tied while others are seen partially buried in mass graves.

Ukrainian authorities on April 1 accused Russian troops of killing more than 300 civilians in the town of Bucha, and accused the Kremlin of carrying out a policy of “genocide” against Ukrainian citizens.

Russia has dismissed the accusations, saying they are “fake news.”

Russia withdrew from the HRC after the UN assembly voted to remove it from the human rights council. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)