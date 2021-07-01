Cycling Race Held in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of people in Gaza took part in a cycling race on Wednesday, organized by the Palestinian Cycling Federation in an effort to create a mental release for young people in the city after the recent Israeli aggression, Anadolu Agency reported.

The race was launched along Al-Rasheed Street with the participation of hundreds of young men and girls of various age groups and a number of amputees who had lost their limbs in accidents or due to Israeli bombings.