CSOs Demand Cancellation of Israel’s Observer of African Union

Johannesburg, MINA – Several civil society organizations (Chaos) are demanding the cancellation of Israel’s membership as observer in the African Union.

In a statement on Wednesday as reported by Quds Press, their request was submitted to the African Union Executive Council.

Some of the major organizations, include the Organization for Democracy in the Arab World based in the United States, the Center for Legal Resources (based in South Africa) and the International Platform for Justice for Palestine (based in the UK).

“The systematic injustices perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people are contrary to the constitutional principles on which the African Union was founded,” the statement said.

The statement emphasized that Israel did not meet any of the conditions necessary to obtain membership as an observer in the African Union.

The African Union Executive Council is preparing to discuss the issue at its meeting session to be held in Chad, on 13 and 14 October.

On July 22, the African Union announced its acceptance of Israel’s membership as observer, amid opposition from African countries such as South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Comoros, Tunisia, Mauritania, Libya, Namibia and Djibouti. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)