Crowds of People Arrive at Doha Mosque to Pay Respects to Haniyeh

Doha, MINA – Crowds of people are arriving at Doha’s Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque, also known as the Qatar State Grand Mosque, ahead of funeral prayers for Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh, Al Jazeera reported.

Heavy security measures are in place at the scene, with attendees being searched and prohibited from bringing phones into the service, reports Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar outside the mosque in the Qatari capital.

After funeral prayers, which dozens of state dignitaries are expected to attend, Haniyeh’s body will be taken to a cemetery in Lusail, north of Doha, to be laid to rest. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)