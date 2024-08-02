[FUNERAL OF ISMAIL HANIYEH] Several Indonesian Figures Arrive in Doha

Doha, MINA – Several Indonesian figures were present at the funeral of the Palestinian resistance leader, Hamas leader Sheikh Ismail Haniyeh, in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Ismail Haniyeh was martyred on Wednesday in an Israeli Zionist attack in Tehran, Iran. It was reported that he would be buried on Friday afternoon local time.

Nur Ikhwan Abadi, Chairman of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Presidium, who attended Haniyeh’s funeral in Doha, reported this information to MINA News Agency.

“Many prominent figures from around the world, including Indonesia, were seen. Yesterday [at Doha International Airport on Thursday, we saw Mr. JK [Jusuf Kalla], Din Syamsuddin, and possibly many more world figures will attend. “This indicates that he was deeply loved by the global community,” Nur Ikhwan reported.

“Attending the funeral of the Hamas leader is a duty for us Muslims. Especially for Indonesia, with the largest Muslim population in the world, it is a necessity for representatives from Indonesia to be present,” he added.

Furthermore, Nur Ikhwan stated that Ismail Haniyeh made significant contributions to defending Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Islamic waqf land, namely Palestine, sacrificing his wealth, life, soul, and family.

“He should be an example for Muslim leaders worldwide. This is how the struggle to defend the honor of Islam should be, even if it costs lives,” he said.

Nur Ikhwan mentioned that he and one of the MER-C Presidium members, Faried Talib, were preparing at their accommodation in Doha to attend Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral after Friday prayers.

He will continue to report the latest updates on the funeral proceedings to MINA News Agency. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)