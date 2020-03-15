Coronavirus, World Ulama Association Calls For Omission of Friday Prayers

Bogor, MINA – The World Ulama Association (IUMS) issued a fatwa calling for an omission of Friday prayers and congregational prayers at mosques in areas exposed to coronavirus outbreaks.

“The World Ulama Association urges all Muslims not to perform Friday prayers and congregational prayers in a country where outbreaks begin and become an alarming source based on medical reports that can be trusted by the country,” IUMS said in his fatwa number 1 regarding coronavirus on Saturday, March 14 quoting MINA from the official IUMS website.

The suggestion, according to him, applies until the spread of the virus can be overcome and the danger has been overcome.

The IUMS cites a number of the following propositions as reasons for issuing fatwas:

1. The Word of God Exalted: “And do not throw yourself in destruction with your own hands. And do good. Surely Allah loves those who do good ”(QS Al Baqarah 195)

2. The words of the Prophet sallallaahu sala wa sallam, “There must be no danger and something that causes danger.”

3. The Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad “Whoever eats this plant (onion), let it not approach our mosque.”

The last hadith, he continued, even emphasized the prohibition on praying in congregation for people who have odors that can disturb other people.

“Then what about people who might be the cause of illness and death for others ?!” he explained.

The Saudi Arabian Ulema Council (DUBS) also issued a similar fatwa containing relief not to pray on Friday and to pray in congregation for Muslims who are worried about being infected by the coronavirusvirus or spreading it. (T/RE1)

