Coronavirus Cases in Indonesia Rise to 6 People

Jakarta, MINA – Corona Special Government Spokesman Achmad Yurianto comfirms two new patients who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Indonesia. They are case 05 and case 06 who treated in two different hospitals.

For case 05, said Yurianto, currently undergoing treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital (RSPI) Prof. Dr. Sulianti Saroso, North Jakarta.

Case 05 itself is a 55-year-old male. He is tested positive for corona based on the results of further examinations of the tracking of previous cases.

“Yes (case 05 was treated at RSPI),” Yurianto said at the Presidential Palace Complex on Sunday, March 8.

Whereas for case 06 patients undergoing treatment at the Central Public Hospital (RSUP) Pers Friendship, East Jakarta. Case 06 itself is known to be a 36-year-old male patient. He is one of the crew Diamond Princess.

Yurianto said the two patients were currently in stable condition. Neither of them had a fever, no cough, and no cold.

With the announcement of two new patients who were positive for the corona virus (Covid-19), it added to the list of positive citizens of the corona from four to six. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)