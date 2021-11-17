Congo’s President Wants to Cooperate with Indonesia to Overcome Climate Change

Kinshasa, MINA – The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi proposed that his country and Indonesia, as fellow countries with the largest rainforests in the world, cooperate in carbon trading as an effort to reduce global carbon emotions in order to help preserve the environment and mitigate climate change.

The statement was raised at a meeting of the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Mohamad Hery Saripudin after handing over the credential to President Tshisekedi at the Palais de la Nation or the National Palace in Kinsasha on November 11, 2021. According to a press statement received by MINA.on Wednesday.

Ambassador Saripudin said that he had received instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia to work more closely with the Congo to promote issues of common interest in the economic, political, socio-cultural fields, as well as environmental issues.

He also said that the trade value of the two countries was very small compared to the potential of the two countries. The governments of the two countries, as facilitators of business actors, need to work together to increase the value of trade.

“It takes a joint effort to improve trade relations between the two countries. For this reason, it is necessary to immediately carry out negotiations on the establishment of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Indonesia and RD Congo,” said the Indonesian Ambassador.

At the meeting, the President of RD Congo also expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the work of the Indonesian contingent on the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces who are members of the Stabilization Mission in RD Congo, MONUSCO.

In addition, President Tshisekedi also expressed his desire to visit Indonesia in 2022.

Indonesia has participated in UN peacekeeping missions in RD Congo for more than three decades. Currently, there are no less than 1,102 personnel from the Army and Police who are members of the peacekeeping mission in RD Congo. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)