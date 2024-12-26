Commemorating 20 Years of the Tsunami, Aceh Fishermen Refrain from Going to Sea

Banda Aceh, MINA – Aceh fishermen refrained from going to sea today, instead gathering at mosques for dhikr and prayers to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Aceh tsunami. The traditional institution of Panglima Laot (Sea) Aceh has declared December 26 as a day of fasting from going to sea.

The Secretary-General of Panglima Laot, Azwir Nazar, stated that in accordance with the 2007 Panglima Laot Congress decision concerning maritime customary law, point 1.1 on the agreement regarding the no-fishing day and its timeframe, it was agreed that December 26 would be a day of abstaining from fishing for Aceh fishermen.

“We request that this appeal be conveyed to all fishermen across Aceh to refrain from going to sea on the anniversary of the Aceh earthquake and tsunami,” said Azwir.

Azwir mentioned that for the local Panglima Laot leaders, if anyone in their area violates this, they may take appropriate action according to the applicable maritime customary laws.

He encouraged fishermen to use this moment of the tsunami commemoration as a collective reflection on the devastating disaster that struck Aceh 20 years ago.

“We should increase our prayers, visit each other, and strengthen our community ties. May the martyrs of the tsunami receive the best in the sight of Allah, and may we draw wisdom and lessons from this event,” he said.

He also added that the Tsunami tragedy had awakened the world’s conscience to show solidarity and compassion, which in turn opened the eyes of the international community to help Aceh, thus contributing to the realization of peace in Aceh.

On this occasion, the Panglima Laot institution of Aceh also extends its condolences and prayers to all victims of the Aceh earthquake and tsunami 20 years ago, on December 26, 2004. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)