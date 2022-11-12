Commemorating 18 Years of Arafat’s Death: Abbas Attends Massive Rally in Gaza

Gaza City, MINA – Addressing the thousands of people who gathered in Gaza City to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the death of the iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, President Mahmoud Abbas said Arafat left a rich national legacy that must be preserved and developed.

Abbas confirmed that he promised to continue the path of the leaders of the Palestinian revolution, Wafa reported.

“There is no country in the West Bank without Gaza, and there is no country in Gaza without the West Bank and Jerusalem, and we will not accept anything other than an independent Palestinian state on June 4, 1967, bordering East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the President on Thursday.

“This is what Yasser Arafat entrusted to us, and we are loyal and committed to achieving it,” he said.

President Abbas called on the masses to prepare for what is coming next, and to thwart Israel’s annexation plans “just as we have failed them before, and as we have foiled the conspiracy of the deal of the century, and confronted Israel’s efforts to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)