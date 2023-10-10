Saudi Crown Prince, Jordanian and, Egyptian Leaders Agree to Stop Escalation in Gaza

Select Language

Photo: WAFA

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in phone calls the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings and the worsening situation threatening the lives of civilians and the security and stability of the region.

It was agreed during the calls on the need to intensify international and regional efforts to stop the escalation in Gaza and its surroundings and prevent its expansion in the region, the Saudi Press Agency said on Monday.

The Crown Prince affirmed that the Kingdom stands by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights, realize their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

