Columbia University Students Continue Solidarity Protest for Gaza for Fifth Day

Columbia, MINA – Hundreds of Columbia University students and activists persist in an open sit-in for the fifth consecutive day at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment within the university campus in New York State.

The students aim to express their solidarity and support for the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom and independence, demanding the divestments from the Israeli occupation and the cessation of financial aid to the latter, WAFA reported.

The students have announced the continuation of their sit-in inside the encampment erected in the university square after local police arrested dozens of them. Meanwhile, thousands of protesters outside the university continue to stand in solidarity with the students to support their sit-in.

Additionally, students from Yale University in Connecticut organized a similar encampment to support the protest at Columbia University, rejecting the arbitrary arrests of students who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)