Clerics in Kashmir Issue Fatwa Banning Music

Kashmir, MINA – A video that has been widely circulated on social media shows several Muslim clerics from the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir being heard issuing fatwas about using DJs and playing music at every opportunity or event in society. The fatwa prohibits playing music and involving DJs during weddings in the community.

“Whoever opposes this fatwa will face a social boycott from the community and no cleric will perform prayers at any event in their family, be it weddings, funerals or any other occasion,” the cleric in Poonch said in the clip that went viral, reported in ANI News on Saturday.

The fatwa also said that community members involved in cutting grass in nearby forests would not be involved in drum-beating activities, a practice to keep wild animals away.

The decision came after clerics from nearby mosques held a meeting at the Jama Masjid in Sagra in Mendhar Tehsil earlier this week. Ulama and the general public from villages such as Sagra, Mankote, Dabraj, Chowki and Balnoi among others participated in the meeting.

In the video, the clerics say no moulvi or imam will participate in the funeral prayers, khatam (prayer for the peace of the soul of the deceased), and gayarvi (a party held to pay homage after the fulfillment of wishes) in a house where family members are on the move. Previous occasions have involved DJs at weddings or hosting drum beats during lawn mowing.

The clerics described DJing and drumming as un-Islamic. They also said they did not lead weddings in households that were previously involved in these activities.

They say anyone who opposes the fatwa must publicly apologize during Friday prayers at mosques and also pay a fine. Meanwhile, anyone who refuses to comply will be excommunicated. It is confirmed that no moulvi or priest will visit their house at any time. If molvi visits such a house, all clerics and people will initiate action against him.

The fatwa is not the first in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the fatwa has now also drawn criticism from the general public.

In October 2017, several clerics in Kishtwar district had issued a fatwa banning music during weddings and forbidding women from going to markets and public events alone. The clerics also asked them not to interact with men on the streets.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inder Jeet told The Indian Express that the video is being verified. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)