Cleaner at Gantz’s House Attemptes to Provide Information to Iran

Nazareth, MINA – The Shin Bet security service announced on Thursday, the arrest of an Israeli who works in the home of Benny Gantz, Israeli Minister of War; After trying to pass on security information to Iran.

The Hebrew newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, said, under a clause that allowed publication, that “the Shin Bet arrested an Israeli named Omri Goren, who was serving as housekeeping and cleaning at the house of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.”

The newspaper added, “The investigation revealed that Goren contacted a body linked to Iran and offered them assistance in espionage such as planting spyware on the computer of the Minister of War, and to prove his seriousness, he photographed several places of Gantz’s home.”. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)