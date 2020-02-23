Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital Jakarta Flooded

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) noted the flood disaster inundated Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM), Central Jakarta on Sunday, February 23. As a result, a number of medical equipment in the RSCM was submerged, including MRI tools.

According to the Head of the Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center of BNPB Agus Wibowo, based on information from the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), the flood has submerged several medical devices in the Radiology Department of the RSCM.

“First Stationary xray ceiling, fluoroscopy, mammography, stationary xray floor, mobile xray,” he said, in Jakarta on Sunday.

In addition, he said that water also flooded two CT scan units, one ultra sound unit, the entire PACS system in the reading room was also thought to be submerged, and one Siemens MRI unit was submerged.

Heavy rain on Sunday morning had indeed caused a number of points in Jakarta to be inundated. Among them is the Cawang Underpass, which was unable to be passed this morning. Then Pulomas Housing was called flooded up to one meter today.

Cipinang Malay region is also flooded. Even the two TransJakarta corridors had to be affected due to standing water. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)