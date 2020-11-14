Chinese President Congrats 31st Declaration of Independence for Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday received a letter of congratulations from Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 31st Anniversary of the Declaration of Palestine’s Independence Day which falls on November 15.

“It is with great pleasure that I convey, on behalf of the government and people of China, and on behalf of myself, to you and the friendly Palestinian people, my warm congratulations and good wishes,” wrote President Xi’s letter, the Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported that quoted by MINA.

On November 15, 1988, the Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), issued the Palestinian Declaration of Independence. The declaration was written by Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat of Algeria, in which he also stated that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine.

The Chinese leader stated that China and Palestine have deep traditional friendship, the two countries continue to support each other on issues of fundamental and common interests.

The Chinese president has firmly stated his support for just reasons for the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.

“China advocates for a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause based on international consensus and principles, including relevant UN resolutions and the principle of land for peace,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Chinese side has been working actively to provide support and assistance to Palestinians fighting the coronavirus pandemic, “which provides a new impetus for friendly relations between the two countries.”

Xi expressed great interest in Sino-Palestinian relations as well as readiness to join in efforts to expand the circle of friendly exchanges and mutual cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of the two nations. (T/RE1)

