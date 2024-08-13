Abbas Tells Putin for Longstanding Russian-Palestinian Cooperation

Moscow, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday criticized the UN for failing to help establish a Palestinian state, and blaming this failure on US pressure.

“The UN has failed in its mission to provide a single solution or adopt a resolution that would ensure the realization of the Palestinian people’s right to statehood,” Abbas said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Due to US pressure, the UN was unable to fulfill its mission of providing a solution or adopting a resolution that would secure the rights of the Palestinian people,” said Abbas, in Russia ahead of a visit to Türkiye, where he is set to give an address to the Turkish parliament on Thursday.

Abbas expressed appreciation for the longstanding Russian-Palestinian cooperation, saying that his nation has benefited from Russia’s support over the decades.

Abbas also cited last month’s decision by the UN’s International Court of Justice declaring the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands “illegal” and calling on Israel to cease actions that violate international law.

Decrying the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said: “More than 40,000 people have been killed since October, around 80,000 have been injured, and over 15,000 are missing. This is the reality in Gaza, along with the situation in Jerusalem and the West Bank.”

The Palestinian people remain steadfast in their struggle, he said, enduring hardships with patience and relying on humanitarian support.

Palestine ‘focus’ of Russia’s attention Putin acknowledged the challenges facing Russia, saying: “Russia today must defend its interests and its people with weapons in hand. But what is happening in the Middle East, particularly in Palestine, remains a focus of our attention .”

“We are watching with pain and anxiety the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Palestine,” he added.

Putin said Russia has provided approximately 700 metric tons (772 tons) of humanitarian assistance to Palestine and continues to use every opportunity to support the Palestinian people.

“Our primary concern is civilian casualties, as according to the latest data, the death toll has reached 40,000, with the majority being women and children,” stressed Putin.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, saying the roots of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis lie in the failure to implement decisions for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

“We believe that lasting, stable peace in the region requires full implementation of all United Nations resolutions, particularly for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

