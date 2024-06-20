Putin Meet Kim in Pyongyang to Advance Bilateral Ties to New Level

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un met in Pyongyang on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 to discuss the development of bilateral relations (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Pyongyang, MINA – Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un met in Pyongyang on Wednesday to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

According to Anadolu Agency reports, the North Korean leader opened the meeting by emphasizing the significance of Putin’s visit, saying it demonstrates the quality of Russian-Korean relations, which have reached a new level of development, according to a Kremlin statement that also live-broadcast their meeting.

“At the same time, this visit is a great historical moment of the most significant strategic importance throughout the history of Russian-Korean relations,” he said.

According to his assessment, relations between the two countries are entering a new phase of prosperity that cannot be compared to the previous century’s Soviet-Korean relations, and the visit will help strengthen the strong friendship between their countries.

“The Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) appreciates the important mission and role of a strong Russian Federation in maintaining strategic stability and balance in the world, and also expresses full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out a special military operation on Ukraine to protect its sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity,” he said.

Kim highlighted the rapidly changing global situation, noting that it prompts Pyongyang to strengthen its “strategic” relationship with Russia and pledge to “unconditionally” support Russia.

“During our meeting today, I hope it will be possible to exchange excellent ideas and constructive opinions to enhance cooperation and mutual exchanges in all areas between the two countries. We will also exchange good opinions on international issues,” he said.

Putin, for his part, said Russia and North Korea are united by decades of strong friendship and close neighborliness based on the principles of equality and mutual respect for each other’s interests.

The Russian president underscored that last year, the two countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations, and this year marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of the agreement on economic and cultural cooperation.

“Last year, as a result of your visit… we have made significant progress in building our interstate relations. And today a new fundamental document has been prepared, which will form the basis of our relations for the long term,” he said.

Putin thanked Kim for his support, including in Ukraine, describing the situation there as a “struggle against the hegemonic policy imposed for decades, the imperialist policy on the part of the United States and its satellites towards the Russian Federation.”

He said the governments of the two countries are working hard to implement the agreements reached during Kim’s visits to Russia in 2019 and 2023.

“In November 2023, Pyongyang hosted the full-scale tenth meeting of the Russian-Korean intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, and in March this year, the meeting of the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission in Moscow. I am sure that our talks today will also be productive,” he said.

Putin also praised the changes in North Korea’s capital Pyongyang, saying he is impressed by the city’s transformation since his last visit in 2000, and invited Kim to visit Russia again, expressing hope that the meeting would take place in Moscow. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)