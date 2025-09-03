China Holds Largest Military Parade in Beijing, Welcoming Global Leaders

Beijing, MINA – China held its largest-ever military parade on Wednesday in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II.

The grand event showcased China’s growing military capabilities and was attended by 26 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed the dignitaries before leading them to the viewing platform. Xi delivered a speech emphasizing peace, justice, and China’s commitment to defending sovereignty.

The parade featured 45 echelons, including the Strategic Rocket Force, and displayed a wide range of advanced weaponry. This included drones, tanks, missiles, fighter jets, cyber warfare tools, underwater equipment, and hypersonic systems. Among the most anticipated debuts were the KJ-600 carrier-based early warning aircraft and the two-seat J-20S stealth fighter.

China’s strategic nuclear deterrent and aerospace forces also made their first public appearance during the event.

The event opened with a gun salute and included aerial flyovers by helicopters carrying banners that read: “Justice will prevail, peace will prevail and people will prevail.”

Notable attendees included leaders from Iran, Pakistan, Myanmar, Slovakia, Serbia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Belarus.

British commentator Martin Jacques highlighted the significance of remembering China’s sacrifices during WWII, noting that the country’s losses are often underrepresented in Western narratives.

“This celebration of victory is extremely important,” Jacques said. “It’s a reminder that aggression must never be repeated.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

