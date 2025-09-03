SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China Holds Largest Military Parade in Beijing, Welcoming Global Leaders

sajadi Editor : Widi - 29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

2 Views

China military parade (photo: Xinhua)
China military parade (photo: Xinhua)

Beijing, MINA – China held its largest-ever military parade on Wednesday in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II.

The grand event showcased China’s growing military capabilities and was attended by 26 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed the dignitaries before leading them to the viewing platform. Xi delivered a speech emphasizing peace, justice, and China’s commitment to defending sovereignty.

The parade featured 45 echelons, including the Strategic Rocket Force, and displayed a wide range of advanced weaponry. This included drones, tanks, missiles, fighter jets, cyber warfare tools, underwater equipment, and hypersonic systems. Among the most anticipated debuts were the KJ-600 carrier-based early warning aircraft and the two-seat J-20S stealth fighter.

Also Read: Trump: Israeli Lobby Losing Influence in US Congress

China’s strategic nuclear deterrent and aerospace forces also made their first public appearance during the event.

The event opened with a gun salute and included aerial flyovers by helicopters carrying banners that read: “Justice will prevail, peace will prevail and people will prevail.”

Notable attendees included leaders from Iran, Pakistan, Myanmar, Slovakia, Serbia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Belarus.

British commentator Martin Jacques highlighted the significance of remembering China’s sacrifices during WWII, noting that the country’s losses are often underrepresented in Western narratives.

Also Read: Massive Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves Over 1,400 Dead

“This celebration of victory is extremely important,” Jacques said. “It’s a reminder that aggression must never be repeated.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

Tagbeijing China China-Russia relations Chinese military Chinese People's War of Resistance defense technology global leaders hypersonic weapons international relations J-20S Kim Jong-un KJ-600 Martin Jacques military parade peace and justice SCO Summit strategic deterrence Tiananmen Square unmanned systems Victory day Vladimir Putin World War II anniversary xi jinping

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

China military parade (photo: Xinhua)
Asia

China Holds Largest Military Parade in Beijing, Welcoming Global Leaders

  • 29 minutes ago
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 07:05 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo to Deliver First UN General Assembly Speech on September

  • Thursday, 28 August 2025 - 11:09 WIB
Indroyono Soesilo as its ambassador to the United States (photo: APHI)
Indonesia

Indonesia Officially Appoints Indroyono Soesilo as Ambassador to the United States

  • Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - 10:40 WIB
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump: After Summit with Putin, It’s Now Up to Zelenskyy and Europe to Finalize Peace

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 11:15 WIB
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

First Round of Putin-Trump Talks on Ukraine Settlement Concludes in Alaska

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Load More
Protesters attack riot police members who shield themselves on Jalan Gatot Soebroto, in front of the parliament complex in Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Indonesia

Jakarta Police Arrest NGO Figures Over Alleged Role in Violent Protests

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food Aid Packages for Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Europe

Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 13:26 WIB
Palestine

250 Media Outlets Protest Killings of Journalists in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 12:33 WIB
A press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday (September 2, 2025) was attended by Palestinian national figure Dr. Mustafa Al-Bargouti. (Photo: Okezone)
Indonesia

Palestinian Figure Delivers Special Message to President Prabowo, Reject Gaza Displacement

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 11:35 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Earthquake in Afghanistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Massive Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves Over 1,400 Dead

  • 15 hours ago
Articles

The Virtues of a Journey to Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 8 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us